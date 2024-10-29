Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 2 renewal: October 2024 update

Is there a chance that we’re going to be getting some news on Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 2 within the near future now? Obviously, this is an interesting time to have a lot of these further discussions, especially given everything that is actively going on within the larger Taylor Sheridan universe.

After all, consider the following for a moment — Lioness and Tulsa King are both on the air now. Meanwhile, the fifth season of Yellowstone is returning next month, and the series premiere of Landman is close to coming out. We recognize that Sheridan was not the day-to-day showrunner for the David Oyelowo series, but he was very much involved. While the first season did have closure, Reeves was still alive at the end — and there are more stories to tell.

So is there a chance that we’re going to be getting further news on it this month or, really, at some point before the end of the fall? As much as we’d want it, the reality here feels contrary to that. After all, there has been almost no buzz about it so if something is happening, it may be under a veil of secrecy.

At the same time, it is also possible that showrunner Chad Feehan, Sheridan, and Oyelowo are currently working still to figure out what the second season should really be, mostly because there are a couple of options here. They could find a way to continue things for a little while with Bass, or shift them in another way and put more of the focus on a different Lawman altogether. These options are a part of what makes the future here interesting.

One way or another, we tend to think that more Lawmen will be coming eventually; however, with a show like this, you don’t really need to have a super-tight window to renew it. Paramount can be patient here in a way that they are not elsewhere.

