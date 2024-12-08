Saturday Night Live: Shaboozey sings ‘Good News,’ ‘A Bar Song’

Tonight’s Saturday Night Live features Shaboozey as a musical guest — so what did he end up bringing to the table?

Now, we should start off here by noting that it was only a matter of weeks ago when we had heard some of his music for the first time during the Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day NFL game. He is a talented singer and yet, we still think there are a lot of people out there he can reach. Hence, why tonight’s show is probably important for him.

For his first song, Shaboozey chose more of a ballad with “Good News,” a song that is all about wanting something more and trying to figure out life. There are a few elements of classic country in here, but there was a little bit more depth here than you typically see in the genre. Take, for starters, the emphasis that was put in here on some themes like grief and regret.

Also, we gotta give him kudos for using up all of the stage with a live band and and some really good backing vocals. In between the lyrical content here and the hook, we do think that a lot of people are going to look up this song after the fact.

As for his second song…

Well, he went with his biggest hit by far in “Tipsy,” a song that somehow manages to combine nostalgic hip-hop influence with a catchy country melody. There is a reason why this song was #1 on the charts for such a long time. It’s insanely catchy, and it works really well in an environment like this because Shaboozey is such a natural showman. Unlike “Good News,” this is one that we tend to think a good chunk of the audience has already heard.

