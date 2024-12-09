Is NCIS new tonight on CBS, December 9, 2024?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? We’ve been lucky enough to get some episodes weekly as of late; is that continuing now?

Well, we don’t think there is some major reason to keep you waiting, so let’s go ahead and pass along the good news: You are seeing an episode in just a matter of hours! “Out of Control” is coming in the typical 9:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot and within this one, there’s a chance to see both an unusual case and a story that is important to Parker — also, it is one that we first heard about all the way at the end of this past season.

Want to learn a little bit more? Then go ahead and check out the full NCIS season 22 episode 8 synopsis below:

“Out of Control” – NCIS investigates a murder related to a car that begins driving on its own. Also, Parker is still seeing visions of Lily, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Dec. 9 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

By the end of this episode, our hope is that we do have a little more insight at least in terms of who Lily is and what she means to Parker. Do we need this entire storyline wrapped up? No, and we do think that in general, we do live in a TV world here where people are a little too eager to get information all at once. We are okay to have some ongoing stories in the world of this show; the only thing that really matters is that you get some progress along the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

