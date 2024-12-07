NCIS season 22 episode 8: ‘Out of Control’ sneak peeks

Monday night is going to bring NCIS season 22 episode 8 to CBS — so what more can we say about what is ahead?

Well, one thing that is abundantly clear here is that with the title for this episode being “Out of Control,” the show is setting itself up for at least a few impactful (and emotional) reveals. So, where do we start? Well, in the direction of Alden Parker!

If you have read some of the details that are out there for this episode already, then you know that Gary Cole’s character is going to be haunted once more in this episode by Lily, the mysterious young girl who surfaced in his mind at the end of last season. He’s struggled to make heads or tails of what he is saying. Sure, it is easy to say that Lily may just be his late sister who died on a boat, but is that really what is going on? It may not be that simple!

For now, what we can say is that if you watch the new sneak peeks on the official NCIS YouTube for Monday’s episode, you’ll see that Parker is struggling. He turned up late, for starters, to a crime scene. Meanwhile, he also claimed to Knight that he was okay after having some sort of issue at a possible. She’s worried about some sort of post-traumatic stress that he is experiencing, and it makes sense for her to be more aware of this than most given her history.

Are we going to get more answers on Lily in this episode? Well, even if we don’t learn everything there is to know, it would at least be nice to start to put a few more pieces of this puzzle together. We will take whatever we can get at this point.

