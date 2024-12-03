NCIS season 22 episode 8 promo: A killer car?

Next week on CBS, you’re going to have a great opportunity to check out NCIS season 22 episode 8 — what more can we say now?

Well, per the promo that aired last night for “Out of Control,” one of the central stories coming up could be, somehow, about a car that starts to demonstrate a pattern for doing some evil and nefarious things. Did a self-driving car kill someone, and is it actually trying to flee from NCIS?

On paper, we recognize fully that it is easy to sit here and say that this is total camp and unrealistic. Twenty years ago, maybe would agree. However, we’re living in a crazy world now where this sort of stuff is indeed possible, and this is the writers really ripping things from the headlines and having some fun with it along the way.

While the promo did not showcase any of it, we are well-aware that this episode is also going to contain a personal story for another main character — in this case, Alden Parker. Finally, this is going to be the story that dives more into what is going on with those visions of Lily. We saw them with Gary Cole’s character back at the end of last season and in this episode, they will be resurfacing. Were they there the entire time this fall? Maybe we will get more of an answer on that, and maybe we will get closer to understanding what is going on here. We know that he has kept a lot of cards close to the vest, but a big part of the reason why is that he may not even know himself what is exactly going on here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

