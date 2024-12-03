NCIS season 22 episode 8 spoilers: Who is ‘Out of Control’?

Next week on CBS, you are going to see NCIS season 22 episode 8 — want to learn a little bit more about the story now?

Well, we should go ahead and note that the title for this story is “Out of Control,” and it is one that has the potential to bring back some pretty noteworthy stuff from the end of last season. By that, we mean mostly the fact that Parker is still seeing Lily, that young girl who seemingly turned up in memories of his past.

To get a few more details now, go ahead and check out the full NCIS season 22 episode 8 synopsis below:

“Out of Control” – NCIS investigates a murder related to a car that begins driving on its own. Also, Parker is still seeing visions of Lily, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Dec. 9 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Who is Lily, really?

Well, there are a lot of questions that we still have to wonder with that. The easiest assumption that we’ve made here is that she is Parker’s late sister, who died aboard a boat. This is the sort of thing that would easily explain his fear of ships.

However, it is worth noting here that nothing has been confirmed when it comes to this, and Parker honestly seems unaware as to who this really is. It’s why he is struggling to talk about it. If ever there was a reason to bring in Dr. Grace or another character to talk to him about it, isn’t this it? That is at least what we’re thinking about at this particular moment…

Related – Check out even more discussion now when it comes to NCIS — does Mark Harmon still think about his exit?

What do you think we could be seeing moving into NCIS season 22 episode 8?

Share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







