NCIS season 22: Does Mark Harmon still think about exit?

We know that at the time of this writing, there is not a lot of insight regarding whether Mark Harmon will appear on NCIS. For now, he seems occupied with being an executive producer on both this show and then also NCIS: Origins, where he did reprise Jethro Gibbs earlier this year. That was the first on-screen appearance for the actor since he exited the flagship show seasons ago following a four-episode arc.

So does Mark still wish that he was appearing on the crime procedural full-time? We know that it was a huge launching pad for him; however, at the same time we recognize that there are a lot of reasons why he may be happy to move on to other projects.

https://open.spotify.com/episode/1CIi5G5orPQsypzQm40PQO?si=g-nk02t3QAaAE2fFuYf4QA

Harmon was asked this question recently in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter — here is what he had to say about, and how satisfied he is with where he’s at in his career:

I actually don’t think like that. I was with the show a long time, and I don’t know anybody who thinks in terms of, “Hey, I’m going to do a pilot, and it’s going to last 20 years.” That’s unheard of. But this show, obviously, has been successful through a number of different forms. This Origins thing is really a period piece. It’s 1990, back when it was NIS. So that’s been historically interesting for me to be learning about the agency in a different way than I had in the past. And looking at it in a different way, too, as an executive producer.

Austin [Stowell’s] playing that character now, not me. In the beginning, they had me doing promos together with him. I said, “I get it, but this is your thing. I’m not in front of the camera.” (Laughs.) I’m excited about this cast, and yet you look at it now, and you know things are going to change. They always change.

We do think there is a chance Harmon eventually plays Gibbs again on-screen on one of these shows, but there has to be a good reason for it — and who knows? Maybe the story Gibbs is telling about Lala Dominguez over on the prequel will impact the main NCIS at some point…

Related – See more insight now regarding Monday’s new NCIS episode

What do you miss about seeing Mark Harmon on NCIS, if anything?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







