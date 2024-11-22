NCIS season 22 episode 6 spoilers: ‘Knight and Day’ details!

We know that CBS waiting a long time to give us more news about NCIS season 22 episode 6 and yet, we’re happy to have it now!

As many of you probably know at this point, “Knight and Day” is the title for this particular story, and we imagine that it will be one that puts Jessica Knight, of course, in a tough position. On paper it feels like this is going to be a really fun story that allows her to be a different sort of situation than we’re used to seeing her — and 100%, we’re curious for how that will play out.

Want to get a few more details? Then check out the full NCIS season 22 episode 6 synopsis below:

“Knight and Day” – Things become tense when Knight is assigned to protect his wife after the home of a high-level defense contractor is attacked, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Nov. 25 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Is there a chance that we’re going to see anything for Knight and Palmer within this episode? Well, let’s just say that you can’t quite rule that out — or really anything else. We don’t necessarily think that the show is in any hurry to get the two back together (if they ever even do), but this is still something that we are curious to learn more and more about as time progresses.

For now, we’re just glad to see NCIS back soon and beyond just this, that there is going to be more installments you will be seeing leading up to a Christmas episode in December.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

