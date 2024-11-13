NCIS season 22 to have long winter break; what to expect

We anticipated that there was going to be some sort of break for NCIS season 22 following the upcoming Christmas Special. However, the one surprise is that it is a bit longer than anyone may have anticipated.

So, what are we looking at in particular here? Well, the plan here appears to be as follows — the holiday episode “Humbug” is coming on Monday, December 16. If you have not heard too much about it, the synopsis goes as follows: “When a shocking tell-all threatens to ruin Christmas for a decorated Marine, NCIS must unwrap the truth and deliver a holiday miracle – before the book hits shelves and turns a hero’s legacy into a holiday disaster.”

So what about after the fact here? Well, CBS confirmed earlier today that NCIS will return in 2025 on Monday, January 27 in its standard 9:00 p.m. Eastern start time, a little later than some may have expected. So, why is this the case?

Well, we would say that the simplest answer here is that the network may be trying to avoid some heavy competition from the world of sports. Remember that these days, the NFL seasons goes a little bit longer now with each team playing a 17-game schedule. Meanwhile, the college football playoff is expanding as well. CBS knows that live ratings matter more than anything when it comes to many of their shows, and they are going to look at that before they really consider just about anything else.

Rest assured, though, that there is a lot still to come on NCIS season 22. While CBS has been really coy when it comes to releasing episode counts, we know that this is going to be a substantially longer season than what we saw earlier this year due to the strikes.

