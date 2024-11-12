NCIS season 22 episode 6 promo: Married to the mob?

Before we get too deep into this NCIS season 22 episode 6 preview, let’s just go ahead and share the bad news, for those who do not know. Regrettably, we do know already that we are not going to see the next new episode until Monday, November 25.

So, what lies ahead? The title for the next installment seems to be “Knight and Day” and per the promo last night, we do have a small sense here as to what lies ahead.

While it remains to be seen what the personal story arcs are going to be for some characters, we do at least know this: A big part of the case of the week will revolve around the wife of a prominent defense contractor. What makes them so notable? Well, let’s just say that it has a lot to do with their wife — who may very well have significant ties to the mob. From here, all sorts of crazy drama and/or action sequences could take place. As a matter of fact, the NCIS team is going to wonder if they are even going to be needed at a certain point!

So what will make this episode notable beyond all of this? We do wonder a lot about that title, since you could argue it’s a clear sign that Katrina Law is going to get some sort of spotlight. Yet, you never want to make too many broad assumptions here! We do still think it will be fun at some point to check in on her life now that she’s moved back to DC. She wanted to be around her team, but her relationship with Jimmy Palmer is not romantic at this present moment in time. That could always change and yet, there are no guarantees.

