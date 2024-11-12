NCIS season 22 episode 5: Torres’ big dating decision

We had a feeling that NCIS season 22 episode 5 tonight was going to have a pretty fascinating story, mostly due to a spy with a failing memory. However, was there also something in here that mattered more for Torres in the long-term? Let’s just say that the simple answer to this is yes, as it has a lot to do when it comes to his dating life.

At the start of tonight’s new episode, we saw that Wilmer Valderrama’s character was looking to potentially find a new romantic partner on a dating app — the same one that Jimmy Palmer was on leading up to Jessica Knight’s return.

For a lot of the episode, Torres’ attempts to date largely served as the comedic subplot for the story, as we saw some of his colleagues do their best to try and gussy up his profile and get him more attention. However, the further and further they all went with it, the more clear it became that this was no longer the same Torres he knew himself to be. You want attention sure, but for the right reasons! It is one of the reasons why at the end of the episode, Nick decided to ditch the profile outright in the hopes of trying to find a person in the real world. Knight then offered to be his wing-woman whenever he needed it.

For those wondering if this is the right time for Torres to get fully back into dating again, doesn’t it feel like it? We understand if you loved his relationship with Ellie Bishop, but at this point, it has been years and there is no evidence that Emily Wickersham is ever coming back. Nick deserves happiness, and also a storyline that does not solely revolve around him battling his demons all of the time. This could be that for him and then some.

