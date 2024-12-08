Yellowstone season 5 episode 13: ‘Give the World Away’ hopes

In just a mere matter of hours, you are going to have a chance to check out Yellowstone season 5 episode 13 over on Paramount Network. With that, what can we say about it now?

Well, “Give the World Away” has to be an episode that, for the most part, is about solutions to problems. For Kayce, Rip, and Beth, the biggest one may very well be what to do with the ranch. Time is running out to come up with a solution that makes any sort of sense, and they could end up having to be really creative to pull something off. It could also have to be really daring, given that there are some enormous tax issues that you cannot exactly hide from. How do you figure all this out? It is a great question, but also one without a clear answer.

As for some other problems, it really comes down to the multiple deaths we have seen this season already. There have to be a lot of questions thrown out now about John’s death, but is Grant and his organization really going to leave Kayce alone after that threat? You can make an argument that they will want to retaliate and immediately, given that they are a whole group and he is just one man. Meanwhile, we tend to think that Jamie and/or some other people in the government will also have to deal with Sarah Atwood’s death. What does that mean for the future of Market Equities in Montana, if anything?

If you have not seen the synopsis for this Yellowstone episode, it suggests that Taylor Sheridan’s own character of Travis could have a big role to play:

Jamie begins to spiral, and later seeks advice. Beth and Travis make a deal. Kayce has an idea about the future of the ranch.

No matter what happens, this is going to set the stage for the season 5 finale — we just hope you’re ready.

What do you most want to see moving into Yellowstone season 5 episode 13 when it arrives?

