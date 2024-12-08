Doctor Who 2024 Christmas Special: Writer shares more on Joy

As we inch closer and closer to the 2024 Doctor Who Christmas Special, of course there is so much that we are happy to share. For starters, how about joy? Or, to be more specific, Joy the character?

We know already that this part is being played by none other than Nicola Coughlan of Bridgerton fame, and that she will be accompanying The Doctor on a strange journey through time. The actress is one of the bigger names that the series has landed in a while, and just by virtue of that alone, it does feel clear that we are going to be seeing a pretty substantial for her throughout here.

So what does Steven Moffat, who wrote this particular episode, have to say? Check out some more of his thoughts per the latest Doctor Who Magazine:

“Nicola is wonderful. I had seen her in Derry Girls, but she seems to have become an even bigger name since we made this episode, which was over a year ago. She was already a big guest star for us to land, but even more so a year later.

“There’s a reference in the script to Joy’s ‘tremendous, charming smile, but underneath it she’s very sad’. The Doctor says, ‘Your smile is like a lid on a boiling pot’, and I think Nicola is great for that.

“Joy’s first entry into the story – as you’ll know from the pre-titles scene that was released a while back – is when she steps out of the taxi into a close-up, and it’s such a star entrance! That was kind of a ‘nothing’ moment in the script, but when you see it on screen, you think, ‘Whoah! The star has arrived!’”

Ultimately, we do not think that this Doctor Who gig is going to be a longstanding gig, so we’re just happy to enjoy her in this world for this special alone. There is so much fun coming, and who knows? There could be a setup here for season 15 as well.

