Earth Abides episode 3 spoilers: Who is turning up next?

Based on the end of Earth Abides episode 2 on MGM+ this week, it makes sense to expect another change for episode 3. After all, Emma has already been doing what she can to bring in new people to her and Ish’s neck of the woods. She’s said already that she wants to be surrounded by more people, and given that Ish is good, isn’t there a chance that other people are, as well?

Ultimately, what this next episode could be all about is answering this question. How many people can you trust within a world like this? Or, is it wrong to trust anyone? There are a lot of potentially lonely people in need of help out there, but that doesn’t mean they are caring, altruistic, or won’t try to hurt you if you are vulnerable. Ish and Emma also have more to think about than ever before now. They are parents! It is a totally different situation than what it was when they first met.

To get a few more details now about what is ahead in Earth Abides episode 3, take a look at the synopsis below:

New survivors appear but Ish doesn’t trust them, Emma invites them in; a bad storm slams San Lupo.

The crazy thing to consider here is that at the end of this upcoming episode, we’ll already be at the halfway point of the story. This is only a six-episode show! By virtue of that, things are going to move quickly. Our concern is that some of Ish’s fears are going to be proven true, and that could introduce another level of danger.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

