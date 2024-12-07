Virgin River season 6: How to watch premiere early

As most of you are more than likely aware at this point, the Virgin River season 6 premiere is coming to Netflix soon! The plan is for the entire batch of episodes to launch on December 19, and this one is notable for a number of different reasons. What’s one of the big ones? Well, a wedding is right around the corner! Mel and Jack have had their fair share of ups and downs, but we are at a point now where the big ceremony is about to transpire.

To help add to the celebration of the season, we are pleased to note that you can check out at least the first episode a little bit early — while also attending a virtual party along the way!

If you head over to this link via Tudum, you can RSVP for a virtual premiere-party that will include a screening of the first episode, some giveaways, and a Q&A featuring a number of key players on the show. The event is for December 18, so you can think of it as an appetizer for the rest of the season.

Of course, one other thing that we are left to think about right now is whether or not we’re going to be seeing a season that also will contain some surprises. Obviously, we want the wedding to be great, but is there more we could learn? Well, we recognize that at least one major component of this season is going to be about Mel’s past, and our recommendation is to prepare for what is going to be a pretty interesting deep-dive where a number of different things there are explored. There is also a prequel in development, so we will have to wait and see how much that is tied into events as well.

