Fire Country season 3 episode 8 promo: Zombie fires?

The first thing that we should note here regarding Fire Country season 3 episode 8 is where things stand: This is the fall finale! Things are going to be messy, though at the same time you could say the same thing about a lot of shows across the board around this point in the season.

On a relationship level, we do very-much think that we’re going to see more questions unearthed about Bode, Audrey, Jake, and Gabriela in this episode, in what is clearly one of the more agonizing romantic scenarios we have seen in quite some time. Where are all these people going to end up?

We’re not sure if anyone is even wondering but for us personally, our sentiment here is that you’re going to be seeing Bode and Gabriela together eventually; yet, this is the world of long-form network TV and the last thing that they are ever going to want is to do something that is simple and easy.

Now, let’s get to what we mentioned in the title above: Zombie fires! As insane as that name may seem, this is actually a real thing that is pretty interesting if you read up on it. A part of what makes these so difficult is that they can exist underground for a really long time and nobody may ever really know. It’s also something that could end up putting multiple characters in perilous positions.

Unfortunately, the promo for this Fire Country is not giving away much. Sure, you hear the term “zombie fires” said but beyond that, you really just have Bode and Audrey underwater … just in case you needed a reminder that there may be something there. They are each rebels, and that is a part of what they have in common with each other.

