Fire Country season 3 episode 8 spoilers: The fall finale

As we get ourselves prepared to see Fire Country season 3 episode 8 on CBS next week, one thing feels a little more clear: This is the fall finale. Are things going to be crazy? Well, it is fair to accept so. There’s also a good chance at a cliffhanger, at least based on what we have seen on the show so far.

One other thing that is worth noting here is that finally, we’re going to have a chance to see Eve’s father on-screen! We’ve heard a little bit about him and her background this season, but this is really putting everything front and center in a super-compelling way.

Below, you can see the full Fire Country season 3 episode 8 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

“Promise Me” – When a series of dangerous underground zombie fires emerge, the team must protect the town, forcing Eve to have a less-than-warm reunion with her estranged father, Elroy Edwards (Phil Morris), a stalwart cowboy whose family ranch has become a pillar of the Edgewater community, on the fall finale of FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Dec. 13 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

This is one of those stories that does feel like it could put the wheels in motion for some really big stuff over the rest of the season, and we realize that there is still so much more to be explored when it comes to Bode’s journey. That is without even noting whatever is going to transpire with him and Gabriela.

Of course, amidst all of this is going to be a ton of danger — this is what this show is really known for, right?

