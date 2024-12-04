Fire Country season 3 spoilers: Star on Sheriff Country crossovers

We tend to think that at some point on Fire Country season 3, we are going to hear more about the Sheriff Country spin-off. Also, there is a good reason for it! The plan is for the Morena Baccarin series to debut at some point during the 2025-26 TV season, and at some point, CBS will need to build up more hype for it.

From our vantage point, it does feel pretty darn inevitable that we’re going to be seeing Mickey Fox in any future crossover episode … but who knows? Maybe some other cast members could be introduced here at the same exact time.

For now, one thing that we are excited about is for any future crossover to deepen the relationship between Mickey and her stepsister Sharon. That is something that Diane Farr seems to agree with, based on some recent comments that she gave to Cinema Blend:

I’m so excited to develop this relationship among sisters that’s not squishy. They are so tough with each other, and it’s the only place where Sharon has no status. She has broken things, she has done things poorly. She’s like low man on the totem pole, and the other person is constantly chewing her, like, on her. That’s what I’m so excited [for]. Like, we always laugh that it’s so fun to see two sisters with no treacle, they’re just hard with each other. But I love Sharon having no status, like she’s constantly questioning herself, because we never see her do that anywhere else.

For now, let’s just wait and see when some more of these “crossovers” really happen. It does not appear as though you will see Baccarin through the end of the year, unless of course the producers have planned out some sort of significant surprise.

