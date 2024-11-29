Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS, November 29, 2024?

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? As so many of you know at this point, there is a lot to be excited about at this point. There is at least a lot more to come from Max Thieriot and the cast, and at least one more episode that is slated to feature Jared Padalecki.

Unfortunately, you are going to be stuck waiting for a little while to see whatever is next. After all, there is no installment of the show tonight. The plan is for it to return on December 6 and following that, for the midseason finale to arrive on December 13. We imagine that this installment is going to be one that features some sort of big cliffhanger, and that is to go along with perhaps a couple of shocking moments along the way.

If you do want to get more intel now about what is ahead, just check out the two synopses that we have for upcoming episodes below…

Season 3 episode 7, “False Alarm” – Station 42 responds to a false alarm call that escalates into a dangerous hostage situation, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Dec. 6 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jared Padalecki guest stars as Camden, a SoCal firefighter who immediately recognizes Bode’s raw talent.

Season 3 episode 8, “Promise Me” – When a series of dangerous underground zombie fires emerge, the team must protect the town, forcing Eve to have a less-than-warm reunion with her estranged father, Elroy Edwards (Phil Morris), a stalwart cowboy whose family ranch has become a pillar of the Edgewater community, on the fall finale of FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Dec. 13 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Of course, we tend to think that at some point, we are also going to get more teases for the upcoming Sheriff Country spin-off show. We’re just not at that point as of yet, so a little bit more in the way of patience is required here.

