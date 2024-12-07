Fire Country season 3 episode 7: The Jake, Gabriela shocker

Out of all the things that we expected to see moving into Fire Country season 3 episode 7, there is one thing we certainly did not.

Who out there anticipated that Gabriela and Jake would reconcile — or at the very least, hook up? In a lot of ways, it was shocking, but at the same time, you can also argue that at least some of the signs were certainly there. At the very least, they were from an emotional perspective.

In a way, both of them are dealing with a lot of trauma, grief, and pain. Jake has not just lost Cara, but also now faces the reality that Gen may never come back. Gabriela continues to deal with the situation she’s carved out from herself, from the botched wedding to her not being sure what she wants with Bode. Then, there’s also the issue with her drinking.

Where do we think all of this is going? Most likely, to an extremely messy place. That is without even noting what is happening when it comes to Bode’s relationship at the moment with Audrey, where it is getting clear that something could eventually happen.

Is this all too much of a soap opera?

At this point, it would be hard to blame anyone who does feel that way. Our sentiment here is that we can understand emotionally where some people are coming from; yet, at the same time, shouldn’t they all be talking to someone who can advise them to make better decisions? In a lot of ways, we suppose that this is really the point.

