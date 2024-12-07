Fire Country season 3: Max Thieriot on Jared Padalecki spin-off

Following tonight’s new episode of Fire Country on CBS, it makes sense to wonder the following: What is the future for Jared Padalecki?

We do think that someday, there is a chance that we will see a spin-off featuring the Supernatural star front and center as Camden Casey. Of course, that did not mean that 100% the show is happening. There is still a lot of work that needs to be done behind the scenes, and that includes making sure that either CBS or Paramount is interested in the idea.

So, at least for the time being, is there anything more that we can say? Speaking to Parade, here is some of what Max Thieriot himself had to say on the state of things:

“At this point, there’s no news to share on spinoff stuff. We’re super focused right now on launching Sheriff Country … We have so much work to do over there, in a good way. But I love Jared, and I think we all loved having him on the show and we love his character. So you never know what lies ahead. But in the meantime, it was a positive experience for us and we’ll see what happens.”

We do think that once Sheriff Country has a full cast and production is happening, it will be easier to start to move things over to some other potential properties. We do think that a Padalecki show has enormous potential if you can land on not just the right premise, but also the perfect co-stars. All of this stuff is easier said than done, of course, and it is one of the reason why the majority of TV shows conceived never end up seeing the light of day. Some viewers will watch for Jared alone, but you have to also capture a cross-section of new viewers at the same time.

Do you want to see a Fire Country spin-off with Jared Padalecki?

