Elsbeth season 2 episode 7 promo: First Michael Emerson footage

Leading up to Elsbeth season 2 episode 7 on CBS this coming Thursday, isn’t it nice to have a new promo for what lies ahead? Also, isn’t it nice that this includes none other than Michael Emerson?

We’re honestly surprised in some ways that the show is not hyping this up further. Not only is the Lost / Person of Interest / Evil alum a beloved actor, but he’s also married to star Carrie Preston! This is the casting news that a lot of longtime fans have been eager to see; remember that he has also worked with executive producers Robert and Michelle King, as well. We do tend to think that Emerson was saved for a role that made a lot of sense for him, and this is where Judge Milton Crawford enters the fray.

If you head over here, you can see a tease of Emerson in the role — and we have to say that first and foremost, this is a much more clean-cut character than we’re accustomed to seeing from Michael. This is clearly someone who wants to go for a little more of a business-like approach to things and in a way, we totally get it. Or, at the very least, this is what he wants on the surface.

Now, we know that the judge and Elsbeth are going to clash and by virtue of that, we do wonder if Michael’s character is up to something nefarious behind the scenes. After all, if there is one thing that we know on the surface here, it is that he as an actor is well-known for devious roles. Now, you could make the case that this is the sort of story where we get a significant role-reversal for Emerson; for the time being, though, we tend to think the past is a good indicator of the future.

