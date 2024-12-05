Elsbeth season 2 episode 7: Meet Judge Milton Crawford

Next week on Elsbeth season 2 episode 7, you are going to see an episode that is important in more ways than one. For starters, you are going to have a lot of fun courtesy of seeing the title character on jury duty. Also, you are going to see the long-awaited debut of Michael Emerson!

Really, from the moment that this show premiered, the demand was 100% there to see Carrie Preston’s real-life husband on the show. He is taking on the role here of Judge Milton Crawford, and here is where we should note that this is not meant to be some one-off appearance. He will be in multiple episodes, but we’ll have to wait and see exactly what that means.

For now, just go ahead and view the full Elsbeth season 2 episode 7 synopsis — we like to think that it is a good table-setter:

“One Angry Woman” – Elsbeth finally makes it as a true New Yorker when she is summoned to jury duty and lands on a murder trial where she faces off with the unusually difficult Judge Milton Crawford (Michael Emerson), who will prove a formidable adversary, on the CBS Original series ELSBETH, Thursday, Dec. 12 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*

In the end, we really just hope that Carrie and Michael get a lot of airtime together and within that you get a taste of their chemistry. What this show does a great job at is balancing out different genres, and we know that both of them as actors are more than capable of that already. We’ve seen them be funny, and at the same time also seen them really deliver from a dramatic perspective.

What do you most want to see moving into Elsbeth season 2 episode 7 when it arrives on CBS?

How do you think we are going to see Emerson work within the fabric of this show? Share right now in the attached comments, and also come back for other updates.

