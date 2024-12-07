Blue Bloods spin-off: Is Tom Selleck open to Frank return?

We know that leading into the Blue Bloods series finale on CBS this coming Friday, there is talk aplenty about a spin-off. Now, is there any chance that it could actually happen? There is seemingly some interest, but we are not at a spot where anything has been confirmed at all.

For the time being, there is really just one thing that we can go ahead and say: Tom Selleck seems to be open to a possible Frank return, at least in theory.

In a new interview with Parade, the iconic actor notes that he has not had any real talks about a return to the role, but indicated he was open to ideas. However, he also had a hard time imagining something that would work unless the entire family was together. That has, after all, been a key selling point of the original Blue Bloods for so many years. We tend to think that a spin-off would only work if you took just one characters and put them elsewhere, and then allowed for a lot of the original cast to turn up here and there. Yet, even that comes with its fair share of challenges.

The most important thing from our vantage point right now is simply that the series finale does right by the show. While we’d always want more of Frank and the rest of the Reagans, we do have to sit here and remember that we’ve had a whopping fourteen seasons of this show! That is the sort of thing that any other show would dream of, and it would be silly to sit here and be altogether greedy in demanding more. We want some sort of off-shoot, but patience is going to be a huge part of the equation.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

