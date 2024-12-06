Blue Bloods season 14 episode 18 (series finale): The end ahead

Next week on Blue Bloods season 14 episode 18, you are going to see the end of the road. What is next within the series finale?

Well, we have known for a while now that the title for the finale is “End of Tour,” and we know that there are a lot of people from the past slated to appear. Not only is Will Hochman back as Joe, but you are going to see Peter Hermann returning as Jack — also, there was scuttlebutt a while back that Sami Gayle could be returning as Nicky! No matter who you see we imagine that this is going to be an epic, emotional send-off that reflects a lot on the past while also showing more growth and evolution now in the present.

https://open.spotify.com/episode/5MiRt4cVSqduOiZmeC4wd2?go=1&sp_cid=82d8e0dcfc3b34a7d9e55bd591ba4264&utm_source=embed_player_p&utm_medium=desktop

Want to learn more? If you haven’t seen the Blue Bloods series finale know, it does a great job of allowing you to understand more of where everything stands:

“End of Tour” – It’s all hands on deck for the Reagan family, as they race to stop deadly mayhem in the city when the gangs of New York unite together to demand amnesty for the release of their imprisoned members and those awaiting trial, in the historic series finale episode of BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Dec. 13 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Series ends landmark run with 293 episodes. Academy Award nominee Edward James Olmos guest stars.

While we are still hoping for a spin-off at some point down the road here, it is best to not expect anything other than closure at the end of the finale itself. Everyone knew in advance this would be the end. The writers could prepare accordingly.

Related – What is Donnie Wahlberg going to take away following the Blue Bloods series finale?

What are you hoping to see on Blue Bloods season 14 episode 17 when it airs tonight?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







