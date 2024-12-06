Mayfair Witches season 2 spoilers: New Harry Hamlin tease

We recognize that the Mayfair Witches season 2 premiere is coming to AMC next month and in the interim, we are eager for all sorts of stuff! This is a season poised to bring so much to the table when it comes to action and drama, let alone in the development of Rowan’s powers.

Also, there is a significant threat lurking around every corner here in Lasher, who is taking out Mayfair women. Isn’t it fair to say that this will create a larger sense of urgency? We tend to think so…

While we may be stuck waiting a little while now to get some sort of larger specifics on what is ahead, we are pleased to at least have a tease from Harry Hamlin now! In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor made it clear that his journey as Cortland is going to be a little bit complicated as it unfolds over time:

“I have a long and very interesting journey in this season … I didn’t know much of it until I read the script. The script would come in one after the other, kind of slowly, and all of a sudden I’m reading the script about halfway through and I go, ‘What the f—?'”

Because the first season really set the stage in terms of what this world is and who can do what when it comes to their powers, we do believe that the door is open for the writers to get all the more creative. To go along with that, we 100% believe that they are going to embrace it to the fullest. This is going to be a bold season but beyond just that, also a genuinely crazy one.

