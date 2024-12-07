Wednesday season 2 spoilers: A Catherine Zeta-Jones tease

For those of you who have not heard the news already, Wednesday season 2 has already wrapped production — want to know more about what is ahead?

Well, on a superficial level, we should go ahead and note here that the story is going to get significantly darker and more intense than what we had the first go-around, and of course we hope that this means less in the love-interest department. That was one of the more unfortunate aspects of season 1, which did still have shining moments thanks to Jenna Ortega, the lore, and visual effects.

Now that filming is done, it is nice to hear more from the cast — and that includes Morticia Addams herself in Catherine Zeta-Jones! In a new interview with Deadline, the actress had the following to say about Ortega, and then also a prominent new addition to the season in Lady Gaga:

“The great Jenna Ortega, who really runs the show, I cannot say enough about her as a young woman, as an actor, and actually she’s producing this second season … It was pretty impressive to watch.

“We have a whole array of new actors coming in. Gaga – I never had to work with Gaga – but she was around, and I got to meet her, and I was like a total starstruck fan – totally starstruck. But I think everyone has waiting long enough for Season Two and I think they will not be disappointed.”

Steve Buscemi is also one of the new additions to Wednesday this go-around, and we do get the sense that the priority here is going to be just finding a way to tell some new stories that are unique and live up to the really long hiatus.

Related – See more now about when Wednesday season 2 could premiere

What do you most want to see at this point as we gear up for Wednesday season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to ensure you don’t miss any other news.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







