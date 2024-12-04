Wednesday season 2 filming wraps; first photo, premiere date talk

Today, Netflix went ahead and made it clear that we are another step closer to seeing Wednesday season 2 on the air. Does that mean its return is imminent? Well, not necessarily.

If you look above, you can see the newly-released image of Jenna Ortega as the title character. We know that moving forward, the journey of Wednesday Addams is going to be fascinating, mostly in that she has established more of a presence for herself around Nevermore. She’s made some friends — or, at least the closest to friends someone like her can really make.

In a statement to Tudum today following the end of filming, showrunners and executive producers Al Gough and Miles Millar had the following to say:

This season, Wednesday’s journey is darker and more complex as she navigates family, friends, new mysteries, and old adversaries, propelling her headlong into another year at Nevermore.

The hope has to be that within this, we’re going to see some intense moments for sure, but also some lighthearted ones. This show is at its best when it is giving you a healthy mix of things, and we’re not sure we see that changing at any point within the relatively near future.

So what about a premiere date?

Netflix did reiterate today that their plan is to bring the series back at some point in 2025, though we tend to think it will be closer to the end of the year. Remember that this is a show that requires a lot of visual effects and post-production; even once that is wrapped, you have to then get it localized for all over the globe. This is one of the biggest shows on all TV and the process of bringing it to air is no easy feat. This is something that requires a lot of time, but also a lot of patience from all of us on the outside looking in.

