Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 2 premiere date: December 2024 update

Is there any chance that we are going to learn about a Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 2 premiere date before the end of the month? We of course would like nothing more than to get it, but whether or not that happens remains to be seen.

The first thing that we can go ahead and note here is pretty simple, and it’s that there is already a lot of talk here on the casting point of view. We’ve already discussed how Billie Eilish was once rumored to be a star for season 2, but it does not seem like that is going to happen. We do think that a big name is going to be cast as the female lead, but who will that be? there is a certain amount of mystery still there and understandably so.

So now that we’ve spelled all of that out, let’s get now for a moment to the question of a premiere date. Is there any chance that some news on that surfaces in the near future? There’s no denying that it would be great to see it, but we also need to have some realistic expectations for a moment here. Odds are, this is a show that won’t be coming until 2026. Once you have the main characters cast, then you also still have the issue of filming it and then trying to find the right spot for it in the schedule — and that is in itself a challenge. Shows on Amazon are time-consuming because there are so many steps taken to get from point A to point B.

The most important thing here is simply for everyone involved to get the show right. Remember here that the first season proved to be such a critical and commercial success; you cannot rush the next chapter just for the purpose of getting it out there.

