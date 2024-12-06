Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 2: Billie Eilish will not star

We know that a Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 2 is coming to Prime Video down the road, so here’s an interesting way to report a story. Of course, we do have some news to share regarding who is going to be appearing — but also who is not.

According to a new report right now from Deadline, Billie Eilish is not going to be the female lead for the upcoming season of the hit series, which starred Donald Glover and Maya Erskine in the first batch of episodes. What’s the reason for that? Well, it’s rather simple: Her touring schedule. The powers-that-be are looking for a twentysomething performer for the part of Mrs. Smith; meanwhile, the site notes that the male lead is going to be none other than Anora star Mark Eydelshteyn.

Given the casting for Mr. Smith this go-around, it is our personal opinion here that the producers are going to go for more of a household name for the other role. Who could that be? The Eilish rumors certainly suggest that musicians are potentially in play, and we do get that given the crossover appeal there. We would note that Sabrina Carpenter certainly has a ton of television experience if this particular route is chosen; meanwhile, you could also look more in the route of Florence Pugh to get a traditional movie star. Of course, both of these women would prove to be incredibly busy, but they are interesting to think about.

Two other names that we would look at here on a certain level? Think Charli XCX (coming off of a great Saturday Night Live appearance) or The Bear star Ayo Edibiri. Hopefully, we will see someone officially cast by the end of the year; with that, the ball can really get rolling here.

