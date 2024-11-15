Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 2 premiere date: November 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about a Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 2 premiere date this month? Is that even remotely possible?

Well, we should start here by saying that 100%, it would be fun to see something more with this action/spy thriller before too long. However, at the same time we have to temper our expectations for not just now, but a good while moving forward. After all, it does not seem like we will see the second season until at least 2026, and that anything before that is going to be premature. After all, we still cannot even speak to who the new leads are going to be … or if there will be new leads at all!

To date, the folks at Prime Video / Amazon have done whatever they can in order to keep the circumstances around season 2 unclear, especially when it comes to what the role of Donald Glover and Maya Erskine will be. After all, the end of season 1 was what it was for a reason!

For the time being, the top priority for the streaming service is going to be just working to figure out who will star in the next chapter and after that, they could start to be more creative and shift into some other things — including teasing what the story is or also when it will potentially premiere. We tend to think that so long as the action and/or humor is as good as it was the first go-around here, we do tend to think that we’re going to be more than happy. We had hoped that season 1 would be entertaining and yet, it still managed to completely surge past any initial expectations.

