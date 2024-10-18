Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 2: Could Billie Eilish star?

At the moment, we recognize that a Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 2 has been greenlit at Prime Video — yet, there are a lot of questions still. Take, for example, who some of the stars for it will be, let alone whatever you are going to see in regards to the story.

If there is one thing that we can at least say when it comes to the story now, it is simply this: There is at least one huge name that the show is trying to get on board.

According to a report from Deadline, Amazon MGM Studios is currently looking for two new 20-something leads to apparently star in the next season on a one-year deal. The future of Donald Glover and Maya Erskine remains unclear, but we don’t think that this news necessarily means that they will not appear at all moving forward. It is far too early to rule out a possibility like this, no?

One other thing that we should note at this point is that Billie Eilish is one of the names being courted. While she is not known primarily as an actress, she has taken on the role before; also, she’d be far from the first big-name musician to do something like this and it could be easy to see what Amazon would want her. Just remember that this does not mean that the singer is actually interested, and there may also be a number of other factors that play into this decision. Take, for starters, finding the right pairing between actors.

When could we see the second season?

Well, let’s just say that we’re going to be waiting a long time. Based on the current state of things, we believe that it could be coming back at some point in 2026. However, we’ll have to wait and see…

