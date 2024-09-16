Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 2 premiere date: September 2024 update

With us into the month of September, is there something more that we can say regarding a Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 2? We know that more is coming and with that, it is really just a matter of when.

The bad news that we have at present is not all that hard to decipher: It does not feel like Prime Video is in any hurry to rush things along. There is not anything new about the show at this point compared to August 2024, so we continue to wait in the wings. There are no new cast members announced, and nor is there a particular plan for filming at present.

So is there anything that we can say at the moment? Well, let’s just note that the premiere date window for season 2 is likely going to land in 2026, mostly because Amazon seems to have a lot of their shows on two-year release intervals. This is what we have for The Boys as well as Gen V, and we tend to think that both of these are comparable to Mr. & Mrs. Smith when you at least think about their budgets and the amount of special effects that are needed to bring the vision to life.

In the end, it is really just our hope that the producers take their time here and come up with a story that is 100% worthy of all the hype, even if that means we have to wait and even longer period of time. We’d love to see more of Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, but it is pretty darn clear from the end of season 1 that their futures are decidedly up in the air. There have already been rumors aplenty about their season 2 involvement, but nothing here has been confirmed. So long as we get some news by early 2025 about the future of the show, the 2026 date should be okay.

What do you most want to see in a Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 2?

Not only that, but who do you want in the cast? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments and also come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







