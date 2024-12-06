Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence defends revival, understands concern

Yesterday, the news was first confirmed that a long-rumored Scrubs revival is close to getting a green light over at ABC; not only that, but many of the show’s original stars are in talks to return!

There is of course one school of thought here where it is easy to be excited about the prospects of this. However, at the same time it is equally understandable to feel a little concerned. The season 8 finale was arguably the perfect end to the series, and then we had the controversial season 9 that was originally supposed to be a spin-off more than anything else. Now, what is the value in bringing the show back? It really just comes down to people wanting to have fun with it.

Speaking on Twitter in response to the divided reaction, Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence had the following to say:

Guess the easy reboot sum up: I get some folks reservations the same way I get others’ excitement. Both just feel like pressure to do something cool/new/good. We’re gonna try. I imagine the world will let us know if it works.

We obviously do have faith in what Lawrence can do, given that his track record speaks for itself — as well as the fact that he has three huge hits on Apple TV+ right now including Shrinking, Bad Monkey, and Ted Lasso. It is worth noting that he would not be the day-to-day showrunner in the event that the new Scrubs gets a green light, largely because he is under an overall deal at another studio. We still do think that he will be very-much involved, and obviously a lot of the rest of the cast knows what viewers love about this world so much.

Related – Read more about how the original show could be coming back

Do you think that a Scrubs revival at ABC does make a considerable amount of sense?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are more updates ahead you don’t want to miss in the near future.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







