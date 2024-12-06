Scrubs revival close to a green light at ABC

Are we actually getting a legitimate revival to Scrubs, one of the better TV comedies to come out of the best few decades? There is a reason for optimism and yet, nothing is finalized as of yet.

Here is what we can say, at least for now. According to a report from Deadline, executive producer Bill Lawrence has hammered out an arrangement with his studio Warner Bros. TV where he would be able to develop the next iteration of the medical comedy for ABC and studio 20th Television. Lawrence (who also is an executive producer on Bad Monkey, Shrinking, and Ted Lasso these days) would not be a showrunner on a new Scrubs, but would be involved as an EP.

So what other part of the process needs to happen here? Negotiating with the cast. The aforementioned report notes that Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, Donald Faison, and John C. McGinley are being sought after to reprise their roles. Judy Reyes is currently a part of High Potential over on ABC, so getting her around full-time could be more of a challenge. Who knows, though? You never know how an arrangement could potentially come together.

Of course, we love this world and a lot of these characters and from that reason alone, this could be awesome. We would probably understand the perspective of those who felt like this was besmirching the brand more if season 9 of the original show did not exist. It already took away slightly from the near-perfect ending to season 8, though we should note that leading up to that, Lawrence actually wanted season 9 to be considered a spin-off more so than what it ended up being.

So long as a new Scrubs has the same humor and is not some steep decline in quality, we’ll be psyched — even though it was never considered a top 2 or 3 comedy of its era in terms of commercial success. It’s just had a brilliantly long shelf life.

Do you think that a Scrubs revival is going to happen over at ABC?

