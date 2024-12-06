One Piece season 2 premiere date: December 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn more about One Piece season 2 between now and the end of December? It goes without saying, but absolutely the interest is there among the fandom! The first season proved to be a fantastically good time — it is one of the more well-received manga/anime adaptations in recent years, and you really got the sense that a lot of people involved cared about the story.

Now, the next question that you have to wonder about is rather simple: Can everyone really keep things up? From what we have seen so far, let’s just say that we are encouraged. There are a lot of great additions this season including Katey Sagal, and we tend to think that there are going to be even bigger and bolder swings when it comes to the story.

Does any of this mean that a premiere date for One Piece will be announced soon? In theory, we’d love it, but it feels unlikely given that we have yet to hear anything about the end of filming. Given that the cast and crew started off this summer, we like to think that everyone is closer to the end than the beginning … but that does not mean that they are done by any means. This is an ambitious show and even when filming wraps, you also have to remember that there are a lot of visual effects and post-productions. If we re lucky, we are going to have a chance to see the series return at some point moving into the second half of next year.

With the following paragraph in mind, our general sentiment here is that we will probably get an official premiere date for season 2 and/or a teaser at some point either late next summer or early next fall. From there, maybe some more details will start to come out slowly…

