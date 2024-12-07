Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, December 7, 2024?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We are now into the month of December and often, we know what that means: An opportunity to dive head-first into some holiday-themed episodes.

Luckily, here we are to gleefully inform you that this is going to be the case here, as well! You are going to see more of the late-night sketch show starting in its typical timeslot, and it also has a great host in Paul Mescal who is in the headlines thanks to Gladiator II. They’ve already had the Wicked representation courtesy of Ariana Grande and now, they can shift in a different direction.

Now, we do think that it is fair to speculate on if a Pedro Pascal cameo is coming, given that the two worked together on their aforementioned film and his appearances on this show have been incredible so far. Yet, the thing about most Saturday Night Live cameos is that they are often a surprise, and the same thing will likely be said here.

In case you want a few more details entering this episode, what we can tell you is that Shaboozey is going to be the musical guest. This is actually the second high-profile appearance for him in the last week and a half, as we also had a chance to see him hit the stage during the Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day Game. We’ll have to wait and see what he performs here, mostly because his time will be broken down in a different way.

Note that there are three shows overall happening on Saturday Night Live in December, and that includes seeing Chris Rock on December 14 and then Martin Short on December 21 to cap things off.

