Elsbeth season 2 episode 6: Who played Teddy?

At the very end of tonight’s Elsbeth season 2 episode 6, the series surprised us with quite the holiday gift: We met Teddy!

After all, fans of Carrie Preston’s character have known for a good while now that she has a son; yet, we never met him, dating all the way back to The Good Wife. The producers had always played coy on if we would, but that is before he surfaced wearing a Santa costume to surprise his mom at the end of the episode.

We know that there has been a lot of chatter about potential stunt casting for this part, which is no real shock given that Elsbeth has been known to do this. However, the producers actually went with more of an unconventional approach here. According to TV Insider, stage actor Ben Levi Ross is playing the part, and it certainly seems like you will see more of him. He also described what he knew about Teddy coming into the part:

Just that he was not living in the city, and I knew there was a boyfriend that was in the picture. They really left it quite open in terms of characterization. [Showrunner] Jonathan Tolins was really excited about this part because he had been thinking about her family for the whole last season. So I did audition. I had a chemistry read with Carrie, and it was so natural. It was so easy. She was so warm, and she’s very maternal the way that she plays Elsbeth. Elsbeth has this warm, Midwest maternal energy, so all I had to do was really allow that to penetrate and then I felt like a son very quickly. It was really believable on both of our parts, I think.

Bringing Teddy on-screen does mean that Elsbeth is going to have another person to play off of, and also someone who knows her well — but also some of what she struggles with. That introduces new dynamics galore!

Related – Learn more now about what is ahead moving into the next new Elsbeth episode

What did you think about the events of Elsbeth season 2 episode 6 overall?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







