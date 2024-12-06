What We Do in the Shadows season 6 episode 10: Office party

As we move into What We Do in the Shadows season 6 episode 10 on FX on Monday, obviously we are looking at elevated stakes. All things considered, how can we not be? There are only a couple of episodes left this season and by virtue of that, things are going to get rather crazy.

Leading up to the series finale, we are starting to think that it would be nice if some of the storylines are consolidated a little bit — and that includes some of Guillermo’s work at Cannon Capital Strategies. After all, it’s been a pretty polarizing plotline just because it’s never been that fun having Harvey Guillen’s character away from the vampires. Sure, they’ve tried to join him there … but it only works so often.

If you head over here, you can see the preview for this What We Do in the Shadows episode that features some sort of office-related rager. It seems on the surface like Guillermo is getting some sort of promotion, but is he going to keep it? The idea of him being able to do this just seems unlikely when you’ve got Nadja shouting through glass and also Cravensworth’s Monster potentially causing a scene.

More so than anything within this episode, the thing that we are the most curious about is what is happening after the fact. A lot of this season has been full of various standalones and with Jerry already dead, it is harder to really get at what the through-lines are. We know that for a lot of fans, the idea here is that we will hopefully get some great stuff with Guillermo and Nandor. We don’t think the latter was ever that into the Guide; it was really more about him wanting something that he cannot have.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

