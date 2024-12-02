What We Do in the Shadows season 6 episode 10: ‘The Promotion’

There are certainly a good many things to prepare for entering What We Do in the Shadows season 6 episode 10 on FX next week. Where do we start?

Well, a good jumping-off point here is noting that there are only two episodes left, and the mere thought of that alone is depressing. We aren’t going to sit here and pretend that this has been the best season of the show; as a matter of fact, it is probably one of the weakest. Yet, it still remains better than 95% of the shows out there, and it has had a couple of standout episodes in between “Nandor’s Army” and neighborhood being taken over by a crime procedural.

Moving into What We Do in the Shadows season 6 episode 10 next week, we are going to see “The Promotion,” a story that does go immediately into some risky territory. After all, the Guillermo office story has been the most polarizing out of any we’ve had this season. The synopsis below does not say much, but it gives you a clear sense of what’s coming:

The vampires go to an office party to celebrate Guillermo’s promotion.

Here is what we will say is important about this storyline: That Guillermo does recognize some of his own skills. There have been some moments at Cannon Capital that he has been the beneficiary of luck or assistance from the vampires; yet, he’s also been able to demonstrate his social strengths and things that do make him special. We hope that this adds to his self-worth, but also that a possible promotion here does raise questions about his future. Could he get his own place away from the vampires’ house (or their greenhouse), and would he really want that?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

