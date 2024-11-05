What We Do in the Shadows series finale: Kayvan Novak reflects

Coming out of last night’s brilliant What We Do in the Shadows episode, let’s just say that it’s understandable to feel a ton of emotions. “Nandor’s Army” brought not only a lot of comedy to the table, but at the same time a sense of melancholy as the title character struggled to find a real place in the world.

Also, for us we feel a tinge of sadness knowing that the end of the series is coming not too far down the road, and this is the sort of show that feels like it could’ve gone on forever. Alas, TV shows are not vampires — they do have a limited shelf life.

For Kayvan Novak, we get the sense that he’s going to remember his role fondly forever. He’s embraced Nandor at every turn and has also shown a lot of love and fondness for the fans. It’s understandable if he feels a little bit bittersweet about it ending, as well.

Speaking to Decider, the actor had the following to say about the final season, while also noting that there are a lot of reasons to be excited about the end of the story:

Of course I’m very fond of the show. I think anyone that was in the show was fond of the show. It’s been a beautiful experience for me. Life-changing. And I will remember it with great fondness and affection, and all the friendships and people that I worked with along the way, man, it’s been beautiful, and the fans, man, people that love the show, people that love Nandor, all shapes and sizes. I’m going to keep meeting them at various Comic-Cons. It’s been wonderful. And this season, I would say it’s a banger. It’s a banger. And I think they’ve done a great job of tying a bow on it at the end, so I think you’ll have a great Season 6. And then, you know, you’ve just got to watch the seasons all over again. What else can you do?

For now, we just want to see Nandor and Guillermo happy — that distance between them is one of the things that has made the final season tough at times.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

