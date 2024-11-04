What We Do in the Shadows season 6 episode 6: ‘Laszlo’s Father’

Next week on What We Do in the Shadows season 6 episode 6, could we get one of the more emotional Laszlo stories yet? Well, if nothing else, we are preparing for something rather unique.

“Laszlo’s Father” is the title for this episode, and this is one of those instances where we should just share the synopsis right away and talk more about it after: “Laszlo’s father’s ghost returns to make amends; Nadja and Nandor deal with the shapeshifters who have moved in next door.”

Now, of course this is far from the first time that ghosts have been pivotal to the story of What We Do in the Shadows in some shape or form. After all, remember that they stood out especially in season 2, but that was more ghosts of the main vampires — and it also led to the birth of the Nadja doll in so many ways. This is a chance where we will actually get a chance to see closure for someone tied to Matt Berry’s character … but how in the world will that work?

As for the whole shapeshifter story, we honestly don’t expect anything here other than silly fun and honestly, that’s okay! This is not one of those series that really needs to do something more than that a lot of the time. The hardest part of this episode is most likely just going to be reminding ourselves that we are at the halfway point, more or less, of the final season. How did we make it here so quickly? Well, of course a part of that is tied to FX giving us the first three episodes all at once, and over the course of one night. (We loved it at the time, but it is bringing us the endgame faster now.)

What do you most want to see moving into What We Do in the Shadows season 6 episode 6?

Do you think this feels at least like a great premise for an episode? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

