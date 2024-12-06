The Agency season 1 episode 4 spoilers: ‘Quarterback Blitz’

As you look in the direction of The Agency season 1 episode 4 on Showtime next week, there is one thing we can clearly say: Everything will get messier.

After all, what we’ve seen through the first three episodes is a careful navigation through some various parts of the world. We’ve gotten to know some of the characters and while there have been certainly some callbacks to the original show, a few things are also a little bit different at the same time. After all, we’ve gotten a handful of updates to what is happening within the modern world — which is certainly something that you would expect.

Now, the title for The Agency season 1 episode 4 is “Quarterback Blitz,” which feels like the sort of thing that would easily have you raising an eyebrow. How can it not? We do still think that there is going to be some sort of reference to what lies ahead here, even if it is not that easy to detect on the surface.

For a few more details on what lies ahead here, be sure to check out the full synopsis:

Henry and Martian wade into a diplomatic incident with the Belarusian delegation; dropped into her mission by Naomi, Danny walks a tightrope; Poppy and Martian attempt a fresh start; Osman threatens Sami.

How many more episodes are there?

Well, in general the first season of The Agency has ten episodes, and one thing that we do really appreciate here about Showtime in general is that this is a network that tends to hand over large orders for some of their shows — and they show no indication that they are about to move away from that now. Why would they, when they can really immerse viewers in some of their worlds and characters?

