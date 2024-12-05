Bad Sisters season 2 episode 5: How real was the boat scene?

We know that there are a lot of questions to consider coming out of Bad Sisters season 2 episode 5, but let’s talk from a technical perspective. Was the scene with the Garvey sisters on the boat real? Or, was it just carefully shot in a pool somewhere?

Well, if you have questions aplenty about this super-crazy sequence, let’s begin by putting your mind a little bit at easy. A great deal of what you saw actually did happen, and that includes Fiona Shaw doing her own stunts as Angelica, going into the water.

Speaking to Variety, creator / star Sharon Horgan confirmed that it was actually Shaw’s own idea to have herself fall in — she insisted on doing it! Meanwhile, the interview also noted that the entire boat sequence was filmed in the English Channel, and Eve Hewson (Becka) discussed her own experience diving into the super-cold water:

Jumping in the sea was so cold I can’t even tell you. And I also had to rehearse it, and the waves were so choppy that the rescue divers couldn’t get to me. My life jacket was like — it inflates when you jump in — and so it kind of inflated around my neck, and I started to really panic. And I was in freezing cold water, which makes your breath go sharp anyway. They just could not get me out of the water: The boat couldn’t get to me, the marine divers couldn’t get to me. So I was s—–ng my pants, basically. And then they eventually got me out, they pulled me onto a boat. But I was so annoyed when I saw the edit, because I was so proud of myself — we have this amazing footage of me jumping into the water and swimming through these crazy, crazy deep waves — and they cut it out of the show! I was like, “Guys!” It doesn’t look that scary, which is a bummer because I really committed, and I wish that it was properly on there.

Coming out of all of this, we are moving forward with the assumption that Angelica is dead. Is she really? Well, that is something that is going to be figured out here in due time…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

