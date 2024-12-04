Bad Sisters season 2 episode 6 spoilers: After the latest death…

As you prepare to see Bad Sisters season 2 episode 6 on Apple TV+, what is the forefront of the story going to be? Well, for starters, it’s important to remember that there is yet another death that we have to think about now.

Well, we suppose the first thing that we should pose here is the following question: Is Angelica really dead? On paper, it certainly feels that way, and we are going to move forward with that assumption in mind. You could argue of course that the character being gone would wash away at least some problems around the Garvey sisters, but is that really the case? Well, remember for a moment here that the police knew how frustrated they were with Fiona Shaw’s character, which could turn them into prime suspects.

If you want to get a little more about Bad Sisters season 2 episode 6 titled “Who By Water,” remember to view the synopsis below:

Ian helps the sisters cover their tracks, bringing him closer to Eva but further into Houlihan’s spotlight.

The relationship between Ian and Eva is one of the messier parts of the season, especially since they are getting more and more close over time. For those curious, these sort of relationships are super-common for those who are going through grief, so it is really not a shock that we are in this place now. If there is one more thing you have to wonder, though, it is this: Is Ian putting himself in a super-dangerous position? We could see him serving as a fall guy in the event Ursula, Bibi, or someone else decides that they have to set up someone to free themselves from suspicion.

