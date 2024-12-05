Dexter: Original Sin poster pays homage to season 1

With Dexter: Original Sin being the latest edition of the franchise, it makes sense that Paramount and Showtime would promote it hard. How else can you explain a lot of the big stuff that we’re seeing and hearing about now?

Today, what we have to dive more into is the latest poster revealed leading up to the start of the season, and it is definitely one that pays homage to the original show in a particularly compelling way.

If you head over to the official Twitter page for the show, you can see the newly-released poster that shows star Patrick Gibson (young Dexter) putting a classic spin on what we saw Michael C. Hall do back at the start of the series, including holding up the dead, cold arm of a body. It’s a pretty perfect homage, and even the lighting is by and large the same. It’s probably the best thing the show can do when it comes to winning fans back over.

In the end, we do think the latter is the biggest challenge that Original Sin at this point faces. Just remember for a moment how polarizing the end of the original show was, and that’s before even getting into what transpired in the final minutes of New Blood. We do think that there’s a lot of affection out there for the glory days of the franchise, but it sometimes can be hard to appreciate that if you are angry about what happened in between. This is where the hardship lies for this show, and they do have to find a way to figure things out with promotion. We tend to think the show itself will be entertaining enough.

