Blue Bloods season 14 episode 17: What could be tied up?

We recognize that Blue Bloods season 14 episode 17 is coming to CBS tomorrow night and of course, this one is critical. How can it not be? There are only two episodes remaining!

Now, we recognize that the crime drama is fairly procedural, which means that there are not a lot of storylines that often carry over from one show to the next. Because there is not a lot of time in the finale, that means some stories could be wrapped up here in advance.

So what stories are we talking about in particular here? Well, if there is any closure to be had for the supporting characters on Blue Bloods, episode 17 is going to be the proper time to provide that. We could get some of that courtesy of the Anthony story, where Erin tries her best to play matchmaker. Meanwhile, we could hear a little more about Sean’s future, and it would be nice to get closure on people like Badillo and at least one or two members of Frank’s Dream Team, given that all three of them will probably not get time to shine in the final episode.

Our sentiment at present is that the series finale will be focused primarily on the core group of Reagans who we’ve followed for some many years — plus Eddie, who was added along the way. Maybe we will get some more of Baez at that point, as well, but it will surely be tied to whatever is going on with Danny. The producers of the show have always been careful and economical when it comes to who gets stories and when; we have a hard time thinking that we’re about to see some of that change at this point.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

