Blue Bloods season 14 episode 17: ‘Entitlement’ sneak peeks

In three days, you are going to have a chance to see Blue Bloods season 14 episode 17 — and remember, the series finale is around the corner. There are only two episodes left, and we imagine that there are a lot of dramatic moments thrown into them.

Yet, we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves talking about an endgame here, mostly because this week’s episode has a number of fun things to look forward to in particular.

Erin tries to play matchmaker – This is just really fun to us, since Anthony is 100% one of those guys who is super-deserving of love. He and Bridget Moynahan’s character have a great friendship, and we totally love the idea that she is trying her best to find the right partner for him. Whether or not it works is something we’ll have to wait on, but the foundation is set for him to find the right person. Erin even has a specific name already planned out!

Danny is proud of Sean – At family dinner, Danny’s son reveals that through a lot of hard work, he’s actually graduating NYU a year early — something that Donnie Wahlberg’s character is super-proud of. In a way, both of these sneak peeks are evidence that we are building towards an ending, mostly because there could be payoff to both of them that plays out really well approaching the finale. The last episode is going to most-likely be so jam-packed that there won’t be a lot of time to dive into this stuff later; we are just happy to have it now, even if it gets us a little misty-eyed knowing we are almost at the end.

