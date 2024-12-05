Survivor 47 episode 13 preview: The finale, part 1

The first thing that we should note here entering Survivor 47 episode 13 is really not complicated at all. After all, the end is near! There are only two episodes left, and they are going to play out across a two-week, four-hour event. This is a different structure than we are used to, but honestly, we’re not man. Why wouldn’t you want more of the game?

Now, we do think that this has not been the greatest season of all time, but we are coming out of the best episode this season in “Operation Italy.” Andy made the case for himself as a possible returning player, even if we do think he’s painted a massive target on his back from here on out. After all, he’s no longer viewed as a jury goat, and he also is going to have Sue, Rachel, and Teeny all furious at him. Remember that Rachel and Sue also have idols!

Based on the preview for what lies ahead here, we know that Rachel and Genevieve is going to have a battle of the ages. Both of them are smart and super-strategic, and this is the point now where the rubber may meet the road. Can Genevieve use her fake idol again as leverage? Can Sam actually find his way to the finale? There are so many different ways in which all of this can go.

At the moment, we will say that Rachel is the frontrunner because of the bag of tricks she has (to quote Tony). However, we tend to think that Andy, Sam, and Genevieve all have a chance. It’s really hard to make a case for Teeny and Sue based on everything that we’ve seen so far this season. What is actually on their resume at this point?

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on Survivor 47 episode 12, including what happened tonight

What are you most excited to see moving into Survivor 47 episode 13?

Who are you rooting for to win at this point? Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do that, come back here to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







