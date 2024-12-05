Survivor 47 episode 12: Caroline Vidmar voted out; Operation Italy

About halfway through Survivor 47 episode 12, it was pretty clear that “Operation Italy” would be the episode of the season. Teeny had a meltdown, Genevieve demonstrated some awful social skills, and Andy led the charge for one of the most entertaining game-moves that we’ve seen in quite some time.

So what exactly was Operation Italy? It was named after the reward that Sam, Genevieve, and Andy all attended, and it went a little something like this. Andy had to convince Caroline, Sue, Rachel, and Teeny to split the vote between Sam and Genevieve, making them think that the latter had an immunity. (Of course, she made a fake one.) From there, he would flip and work with Sam and Genevieve to get rid of Rachel, easily one of the bigger threats in the game. If they could do this without Rachel playing her advantage to block a vote, it’d be perfection. They didn’t know that she also had an idol.

It was rather hilarious how Andy acted as though this was one of the greatest moves ever when in reality, it was fairly simple — the edit was what made it into a total blast. The biggest issue we saw was that the four women knew that Andy had a lot of time with Sam and Genevieve — would they be able to figure out that he had schemed up something?

Well, Operation Italy fizzled when Rachel won immunity, and did so in a really dominant fashion. At this point, she’s locked in for final five if she wants to play the idol next time.

The spin on the plan

Leading up to Tribal, everything shifted to where Caroline could be the target — and given how secure she felt earlier in the episode, the edit set that up pretty perfectly. However, and as Genevieve pointed out, there were so many risks. Andy could bail on the plan, the four women from the other side could all vote together, or Caroline could turn up with something. (Remember, Sue has an idol!)

The end result

Somehow, the plan worked! This was cinema, the best vote of the entire season, and a moment that will allow some of these people to be remembered in a particularly great way. This was SO fun, and while we’re not sure it actually will help Andy win the game, he realized that he wasn’t going to as a part of that five. By virtue of that, great move.

What did you think about Survivor 47 episode 12?

What did you think about Operation Italy from start to finish? Share right now in the attached comments, and also come back for some other updates.

